China Rundong Auto Group Ltd (SEHK:1365)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1365
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1365
- Market CapHKD463.770m
- SymbolSEHK:1365
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINKYG2119X1043
Company Profile
China Rundong Auto Group Ltd is an automobile dealer. It sells brands like BMW, MINI, Land Rover and Jaguar, Audi and Lexus to the luxury market and the mid-high end market in China.