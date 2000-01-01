China Rundong Auto Group Ltd (SEHK:1365)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1365

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1365

  • Market CapHKD463.770m
  • SymbolSEHK:1365
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2119X1043

Company Profile

China Rundong Auto Group Ltd is an automobile dealer. It sells brands like BMW, MINI, Land Rover and Jaguar, Audi and Lexus to the luxury market and the mid-high end market in China.

Latest 1365 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .