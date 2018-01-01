China Ruyi Holdings Ltd (SEHK:136) Share Price

136
China Ruyi Holdings Ltd
APAC company
Consumer Cyclical
Internet Retail
XHKG
Company Profile
HengTen Networks Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the business of community services, investment and trading of securities, provision of loan financing, property investment, manufacturing, and sale of accessories for photographic and electrical products. The reportable business segments of the company are Internet community and related businesses and Manufacture and sales of accessories where the majority share of revenue is contributed by the Internet community and related businesses.HengTen Networks Group Ltd manufactures and sells accessories for photographic and electronic products. It is also engaged in providing internet community services, investment and trading of securities, and property investment.
SEHK:136
BMG4404N1149
HKD
