China Saite Group Co Ltd (SEHK:153)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 153

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 153

  • Market CapHKD445.610m
  • SymbolSEHK:153
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2119L1005

Company Profile

China Saite Group Co Ltd is an investment holding company. Principally, it is engaged in the construction-related businesses. The company operates through two businesses namely prefabricated construction and steel structure construction.

Latest 153 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .