China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd (SEHK:2198)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2198
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2198
- Market CapHKD1.987bn
- SymbolSEHK:2198
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINKYG211861045
Company Profile
China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co Ltd manufactures and supplies chemical company. Its products portfolio includes ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene and surfactants and provides surfactants processing service.