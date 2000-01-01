China SCE Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1966)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1966
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1966
- Market CapHKD15.533bn
- SymbolSEHK:1966
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - General
- Currency
- ISINKYG211891083
Company Profile
China SCE Property Holdings Ltd is a real estate company. The company is engaged in property development, property investment and property management, among others.