China SCE Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1966)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1966

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1966

  • Market CapHKD15.533bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1966
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate - General
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG211891083

Company Profile

China SCE Property Holdings Ltd is a real estate company. The company is engaged in property development, property investment and property management, among others.

Latest 1966 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .