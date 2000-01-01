China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:412)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 412
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 412
- Market CapHKD5.722bn
- SymbolSEHK:412
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINBMG2118Q1006
Company Profile
China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Ltd, formerly China Innovative Finance Group Ltd is engaged in financial leasing, business factoring, securities investments, money lending, asset management and financial consultancy.