China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd (SEHK:691)
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- ISINKYG2116M1015
Company Profile
China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd is a cement producer in China. The company manufactures and sells cement, clinker and concrete in several provinces of China.