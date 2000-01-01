China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd (SEHK:691)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD11.233bn
  • SymbolSEHK:691
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • ISINKYG2116M1015

Company Profile

China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd is a cement producer in China. The company manufactures and sells cement, clinker and concrete in several provinces of China.

