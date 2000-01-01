China Shenghai Food Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:1676)
- Market CapHKD133.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1676
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINKYG2117S1075
China Shenghai Food Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the business of packaged food. Its products comprise of dried seafood, algae and fungi, seafood snacks and frozen seafood.