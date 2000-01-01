Company Profile

China Shenghai Group Ltd is engaged in the sales of dried seafood, algae, fungi, seafood snacks and frozen seafood products to the supermarket chains and convenience stores located across China. The company's products are categorized into dried seafood, algae and fungi, seafood snack and frozen seafood products. It has also developed new business on FMCG and comestics in Hong Kong and China.