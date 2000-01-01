China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd (SEHK:1432)
- Market CapHKD1.544bn
- SymbolSEHK:1432
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINKYG2117U1022
Company Profile
China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd is one of the largest organic dairy company in China and globally. The company through its subsidiaries were primarily engaged in the production and distribution of raw milk and dairy products in the PRC.