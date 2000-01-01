Company Profile

With annual production of 280 million metric tons, China Shenhua is the largest coal producer in China. The company runs a balanced portfolio of assets compared with other coal miners, with its coal, integrated power, and transportation businesses accounting for 53%, 16%, and 30% of its operating profit, respectively, in 2019. The firm also owns and operates one of the most important coal rail-transport networks in China, delivering coal from Western China to the coast.China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd is one of China's largest coal mining firms. The firm also owns and operates one of the most important rail networks in the country that facilitate its coal delivery.