With annual production of over 280 million metric tons and marketable coal reserves of 14.6 billion metric tons, China Shenhua is the largest coal producer in China. The company runs a balanced portfolio of assets compared with other coal producers, with integrated coal, coal-fired power generation, and coal transportation network that comprises railway, port and shipping businesses. As of the first half of 2020, coal, power and transportation segments accounted for 51%, 16% and 33% of the company’s operating profit, respectively. Its 53%-owned Shuohuang Line is one of the most important coal rail-transport corridors, delivering coal from western China to the coast.China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd is one of China's largest coal mining firms. The firm also owns and operates one of the most important rail networks in the country that facilitate its coal delivery.