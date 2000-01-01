China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2877)
- SymbolSEHK:2877
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- ISINKYG2110P1000
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd is an investment holding company in the People's Republic of China. Principally, it is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and trading of modern Chinese medicines. The company's products comprise injection, soft capsule, granule, and others of which injection generates maximum revenue to the company.China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and trading of Chinese pharmaceutical products. It products portfolio includes Injections, Soft capsules, Granules and others.