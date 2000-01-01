China Shun Ke Long Holdings Ltd (SEHK:974)

APAC company
Market Info - 974

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 974

  • Market CapHKD377.590m
  • SymbolSEHK:974
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2163D1034

Company Profile

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of retail outlets.

