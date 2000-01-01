China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd (SEHK:750)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 750
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 750
- Market CapHKD2.143bn
- SymbolSEHK:750
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINBMG2161E1113
Company Profile
China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd is a renewable energy system integrator and building contractor. The company is engaged in the design, fabrication and installation of conventional curtain walls and solar projects.