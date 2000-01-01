China Sinostar Group Co Ltd (SEHK:485)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 485
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 485
- Market CapHKD136.220m
- SymbolSEHK:485
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINBMG2161L1072
Company Profile
China Sinostar Group Co Ltd is engaged in the business of electronic products. The company’s segment includes Electronic product, Hydroelectric power, Securities trading, and Properties investment.