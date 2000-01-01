China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd (SGX:E90)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - E90
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - E90
- Market CapSGD21.580m
- SymbolSGX:E90
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG211051043
Company Profile
China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd an investment holding company. The group is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of chemical fibre products in the People's Republic of China. The group’s operations are organised into three operating segments, Full Drawn Yarn/High Oriented Yarn segment; and Drawn Textured Yarn segment. Its operations are carried on only in the People's Republic of China.China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd an investment holding company. The group is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of chemical fibre products in the People's Republic of China.