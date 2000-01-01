Company Profile

China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd an investment holding company. The group is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of chemical fibre products in the People's Republic of China. The group’s operations are organised into three operating segments, Full Drawn Yarn/High Oriented Yarn segment; and Drawn Textured Yarn segment. Its operations are carried on only in the People's Republic of China.China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd an investment holding company. The group is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of chemical fibre products in the People's Republic of China.