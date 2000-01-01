China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1004)

APAC company
Market Info - 1004

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1004

  • Market CapHKD1.594bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1004
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2116L1037

Company Profile

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd has its footprint in diversified businesses. Its segments consist of Clean Energy, Trading in Securities, Investments, and Trading of Fur Garments.

