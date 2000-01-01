China Solar Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:155)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 155
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 155
- Market CapHKD276.930m
- SymbolSEHK:155
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINBMG2111R1705
Company Profile
China Solar Energy Holdings Ltd., is an investment holding company. The Company operates in various segments namely Photovoltaic business, Strategic investments and Organic hog and livestock business.