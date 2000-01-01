China South City Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1668)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1668

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1668

  • Market CapHKD7.540bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1668
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000056264

Company Profile

China South City Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries develop and operate large-scale integrated logistics and trade centers in China. The firm provides a trading platform for suppliers, buyers and manufacturers, and distributors.

Latest 1668 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .