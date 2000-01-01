Company Profile

As one of China’s three largest state-owned carriers, China Southern flies to more than 200 destinations and 40 countries. The airline operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers through key airports in Guangzhou. The carrier generates less than 10% of revenue from premium class tickets, the lowest percentage among the Big Three. As a result of rising competition on the international front, China Southern currently derives the majority of its profits from its domestic service.China Southern Airlines Co Ltd in collaboration with its subsidiaries, functions in the airline industry. Its provides commercial airline services throughout China, Hong Kong and Macau regions, Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.