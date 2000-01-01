Company Profile

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the construction business. The company's activities include construction, project consultancy services, thermoelectricity business, infrastructure project investments, toll road operation, and facade contracting business. The company reports in the following segments Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Overseas, and CSC Development Group.