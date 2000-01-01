China State Construction International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:3311)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3311
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3311
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:3311
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG216771363
Company Profile
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the construction business. The company's activities include construction, project consultancy services, thermoelectricity business, infrastructure project investments, toll road operation, and facade contracting business. The company reports in the following segments Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Overseas, and CSC Development Group.China State Construction International Holdings Ltd is involved in the business of construction, project consultancy services, thermoelectricity business, infrastructure project investments, toll road operation and facade contracting business.