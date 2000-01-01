Company Profile

China State Construction International, or CSCI, began operations in Hong Kong over 30 years ago, and now stands as the largest construction contractor in Hong Kong and the largest social housing contractor in China. The company is also an active player in the high-margin build-transfer/build-operate-transfer project segment in mainland China. Most of CSCI's contracts come from the public sector. Along with its construction business, CSCI is also a key exterior facade contractor globally via its Hong Kong-based subsidiary Far East Group.China State Construction International Holdings Ltd is involved in the business of construction, project consultancy services, thermoelectricity business, infrastructure project investments, toll road operation and facade contracting business.