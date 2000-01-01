China Steel Corp ADR (LSE:CNSD)

Market Info - CNSD

Company Info - CNSD

  • Market Cap$9.714bn
  • SymbolLSE:CNSD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINUSY150411251

Company Profile

China Steel Corp is a steelmaker in Taiwan. The company produces a range of products including plates, bars, wire rods, hot and cold rolled coils, electrogalvanized coils, electrical steel coils, hot-dip galvanized coils, and Ti/Ni-base alloy. Its segments consist of Steel that manufactures and sells steel products, including the Corporation, DSC, CHS, CSCM, CSVC, CSCI, HLS and TSC; and Construction that provides construction, including CPDC, CEC, CECC, CECI, CEVC, CSSC, CKSSKC, USDC, USEC and USCVC. Its operations are carried out in Taiwan, Malaysia, China, Vietnam and India; with majority of the revenue deriving from Taiwan.China Steel Corp manufactures steel products. Its product portfolio comprises of steel plates & bars & wire rods, hot rolled coils & sheets & cold-rolled coils.

