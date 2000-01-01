China Strategic Holdings Ltd (SEHK:235)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 235
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 235
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:235
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINHK0235034623
Company Profile
China Strategic Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based holding company that conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company's core businesses consist of investment in securities, which generates dividend income and other income; the trading business, which includes trading of metal minerals and electronic components; the money-lending business, which generates interest income and arrangement fees; and Securities brokerage includes dealing in securities activities. The company generates most of its revenue from the trading business. It conducts operations in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong, with the majority of revenue generated from the PRC.China Strategic Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. It engaged in the business of investment in securities, trading of metal minerals and electronic components, as well as money lending.