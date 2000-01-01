Company Profile

China Strategic Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based holding company that conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company's core businesses consist of investment in securities, which generates dividend income and other income; the trading business, which includes trading of metal minerals and electronic components; the money-lending business, which generates interest income and arrangement fees; and Securities brokerage includes dealing in securities activities. The company generates most of its revenue from the trading business. It conducts operations in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong, with the majority of revenue generated from the PRC.China Strategic Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. It engaged in the business of investment in securities, trading of metal minerals and electronic components, as well as money lending.