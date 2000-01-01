China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3623)

APAC company
Company Info - 3623

  • Market CapHKD362.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:3623
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG216891070

Company Profile

China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is a guarantee service provider offering financial and non-financial guarantee services and financial consultancy services in China.

Latest 3623 news

