China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd (SEHK:2002)

APAC company
Company Info - 2002

  • Market CapHKD1.008bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2002
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG215A01058

Company Profile

China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd is engaged in the production and sale of paper products. Its products include white top linerboard, light coated linerboard, core board and specialized paper products, among others.

