Company Profile

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd is a rubber chemical producing company. It produces rubber accelerators, cured rubber, natural and synthetic rubber. The group also produces insoluble Sulphur, anti-oxidant, and other vulcanising agents. The company's production facilities are located at Shanxian, Weifang and Dingtao in Shandong Province, China, and its products are sold under the Sunsine brand. The group has two reportable business segments, namely the manufacturing and sale of rubber chemicals, and the production and supply of heating power. It generates the majority of its revenue from the manufacturing and sale of rubber chemicals. The company operates globally from which it derives most of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.