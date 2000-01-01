China Super Power Saving Holdings Ltd (EURONEXT:MLCSP)

European company
Market Info - MLCSP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLCSP

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLCSP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000043510

Company Profile

China Super Power Saving Holding Ltd is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of energy-saving systems and equipment. It provides devices to control and economize energy consumption.

