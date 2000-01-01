China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd (SEHK:873)
Market Open Price0.00
Previous Close0.00
Volume-
52w Low/High-
Last Trade Price0.00
Bid/Ask Price0.00
Market CapHKD1.080bn
SymbolSEHK:873
IndustryConsumer Cyclical
SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
ISINKYG215AE1053
China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of cotton yarns and bedding products in China.