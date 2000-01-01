China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd (SEHK:873)

APAC company
Market Info - 873

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 873

  • Market CapHKD1.080bn
  • SymbolSEHK:873
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorTextile Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG215AE1053

Company Profile

China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of cotton yarns and bedding products in China.

