Company Profile

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, sells insurance products and offers a variety of investment management services. The company sells life, property and casualty, reinsurance, and pension insurance products. The firm also operates asset management and real estate management services. The majority of China Taiping Insurance's income is derived from life insurance, with the People's Republic of China contributing the largest portion of company revenue.