China Tangshang Holdings Ltd (SEHK:674)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 674

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 674

  • Market CapHKD198.310m
  • SymbolSEHK:674
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2197S1008

Company Profile

China Tangshang Holdings Ltd, fomerly known as Culture Landmark Investment Ltd is engaged in organizing exhibition events and meeting events, sub-leasing of properties, providing copyright licence fees settlement and collection services.

Latest 674 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .