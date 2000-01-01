China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTF)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNTF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNTF

  • Market Cap$2.370m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CNTF
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1694242074

Company Profile

China TechFaith Wireless Comm Tech Ltd is a China-based mobile solutions provider for the global mobile handsets market, with a focus on the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets. It is also engaged in real estate business.

Latest CNTF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .