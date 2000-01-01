Company Profile

China Technology Industry Group Ltd is engaged in new energy power system integration business; sales of solar power related products; sales of self-service automatic teller machine (ATM) systems and printing systems, and provision of hardware and software technical support services in the People's Republic of China.China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd is engaged in the sale of solar power related products. It is also engaged in the sales of self-service ATM systems and printing systems; and provision of hardware and software technical support services in China.