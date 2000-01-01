China Technology Industry Group Ltd (SEHK:8111)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8111
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8111
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8111
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINKYG8440V1059
Company Profile
China Technology Industry Group Ltd is engaged in new energy power system integration business; sales of solar power related products; sales of self-service automatic teller machine (ATM) systems and printing systems, and provision of hardware and software technical support services in the People's Republic of China.China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd is engaged in the sale of solar power related products. It is also engaged in the sales of self-service ATM systems and printing systems; and provision of hardware and software technical support services in China.