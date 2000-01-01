China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8111)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8111

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8111

  • Market CapHKD135.810m
  • SymbolSEHK:8111
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8440V1059

Company Profile

China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd is engaged in the sale of solar power related products. It is also engaged in the sales of self-service ATM systems and printing systems; and provision of hardware and software technical support services in China.

Latest 8111 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .