China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8111)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8111
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8111
- Market CapHKD135.810m
- SymbolSEHK:8111
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINKYG8440V1059
Company Profile
China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd is engaged in the sale of solar power related products. It is also engaged in the sales of self-service ATM systems and printing systems; and provision of hardware and software technical support services in China.