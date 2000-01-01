China Telecom Corp Ltd ADR (NYSE:CHA)

Company Info - CHA

  • Market Cap$24.951bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CHA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1694261033

Company Profile

China Telecom is the largest fixed-line operator in China, covering 21 southern provinces. It has 110 million fixed-line subscribers, 152 million broadband customers, and 334 million wireless subscribers. The firm is increasing its cross-selling of products and adding additional services, such as cloud computing.China Telecom Corp Ltd offers a range of wireline and mobile telecommunications services including wireline voice, mobile voice, the Internet, telecommunications network resource services, value-added services, and other related services.

