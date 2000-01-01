China Telecom Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:728)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 728

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 728

  • Market CapHKD250.081bn
  • SymbolSEHK:728
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000002V2

Company Profile

China Telecom Corp Ltd offers a range of wireline and mobile telecommunications services including wireline voice, mobile voice, the Internet, telecommunications network resource services, value-added services, and other related services.

Latest 728 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .