China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1600)
Market Info - 1600
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1600
- Market CapHKD7.297bn
- SymbolSEHK:1600
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINKYG843961031
Company Profile
China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, provides gas pipeline connections. It is engaged in laying, installation, transportation, distribution and sale of gases including natural gas and compressed natural gas.