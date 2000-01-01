China Tianrui Group Cement Co Ltd (SEHK:1252)
- Market CapHKD21.743bn
- SymbolSEHK:1252
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- ISINKYG844081060
China Tianrui Group Cement Co Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production and sale of cement and clinker, cement-related products and packing bags, mining, the sale of limestone, and slag powder.