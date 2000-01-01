China Titans Energy Technology Group Co Ltd (SEHK:2188)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2188
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2188
- Market CapHKD383.900m
- SymbolSEHK:2188
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG2113Y1089
Company Profile
China Titans Energy Technology Group Co Ltd is principally engaged in the supply of power electric products and equipment, the sales and leases of electric vehicles and provision of charging services for electric vehicles.