China Titans Energy Technology Group Co Ltd (SEHK:2188)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2188

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2188

  • Market CapHKD383.900m
  • SymbolSEHK:2188
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2113Y1089

Company Profile

China Titans Energy Technology Group Co Ltd is principally engaged in the supply of power electric products and equipment, the sales and leases of electric vehicles and provision of charging services for electric vehicles.

Latest 2188 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .