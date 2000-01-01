China Tonghai International Financial Ltd (SEHK:952)

APAC company
Market Info - 952

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 952

  • Market CapHKD2.851bn
  • SymbolSEHK:952
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2118X1056

Company Profile

China Tonghai International Financial Ltd, formerly China Oceanwide International Financial Ltd is engaged in providing discretionary and non-discretionary dealing services for securities, futures and options, securities placing and underwriting services.

Latest 952 news

