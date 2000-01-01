China Tontine Wines Group Ltd (SEHK:389)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 389
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 389
- Market CapHKD251.630m
- SymbolSEHK:389
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINBMG215A41075
Company Profile
China Tontine Wines Group Ltd. is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and sales of grape wine in the mainland China. Its major part of revenue is generated from China.