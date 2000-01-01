China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:570)
Company Profile
China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the Chinese healthcare sector. It is one of the leading pharmaceutical products manufacturers in China with a core product portfolio including drugs and concentrated granules and other healthcare products. Currently, the group has accumulated extensive technical experience in the extraction of Chinese medicinal herbs, preparation of traditional and modern Chinese medicine and sustained or controlled release preparation. The company functions through four segments, finished drugs; concentrated TCM granules; TCM decoction pieces; and TCM healthcare complex.China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer in China. Its suite of products mainly comprises of concentrated granules and to a lesser extent, finished drugs.