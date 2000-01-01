China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:570)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 570

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 570

  • Market CapHKD18.230bn
  • SymbolSEHK:570
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000056256

Company Profile

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer in China. Its suite of products mainly comprises of concentrated granules and to a lesser extent, finished drugs.

Latest 570 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .