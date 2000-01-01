Company Profile

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Ltd is a holding company focused on leisure investments. The company organises itself into six divisions: travel agency and related, tourist attraction, hotel, passenger transportation, golf club, and arts performance operations. The principal company derives revenue from its travel agency, tourist attraction, and hotel operations. Travel agency and related operations include the company's travel agency and travel document businesses. Tourist attraction operations, which comprise the largest portion of company revenue, include theme parks, resorts, and scenic destinations. Hotel operations include hotel accommodation, food, and beverage services. The company generates the vast majority of revenue in Hong Kong and mainland China.