Company Profile

China Trends Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in trading of electronic technology and related products. It operates in two segments the Trading of electronic technology and related products segment and the Media operating segment is involved in the provision of media and e-commerce platforms and media advertising services. It generates the majority of the revenue from the trading of electronic technology and related products. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Mainland China.