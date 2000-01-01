China Trustful Group Ltd (SEHK:8265)
Company Info - 8265
- Market CapHKD78.940m
- SymbolSEHK:8265
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINBMG2120V1054
Company Profile
China Trustful Group Ltd is primarily a luxury goods sourcing company. Its activities are procurement of watches and costume jewelries, retail and wholesale of luxury brand silverware and silver utensils in China.