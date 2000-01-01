China Trustful Group Ltd (SEHK:8265)

Company Info - 8265

  • Market CapHKD78.940m
  • SymbolSEHK:8265
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2120V1054

Company Profile

China Trustful Group Ltd is primarily a luxury goods sourcing company. Its activities are procurement of watches and costume jewelries, retail and wholesale of luxury brand silverware and silver utensils in China.

