China U-Ton Holdings Ltd (SEHK:6168)

APAC company
Market Info - 6168

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6168

  • Market CapHKD373.730m
  • SymbolSEHK:6168
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2115N1189

Company Profile

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd is engaged in design, deployment and maintenance of optical fibers services, and the installation and sale of low-voltage system equipment and related accessories. The company also provides machinery and equipment on lease.

