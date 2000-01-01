Company Profile

China Unicom is the incumbent fixed-line operator in 10 northern Chinese provinces, as well as the second-largest wireless operator nationwide. It is the only operator whose networks are based on the global GSM/WCDMA standard. At February 2020, it had 311 million billing wireless customers, of which 252 million were 4G customers. The firm also had 84 million broadband subscribers.China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd provides cellular and fixed-line voice and related value-added services, broadband and other Internet-related services, and business and data communications services in the People's Republic of China.