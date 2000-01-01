China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd ADR (SGX:K3ID)

APAC company
Company Info - K3ID

  • Market Cap$27.582bn
  • SymbolSGX:K3ID
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16945R1041

Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd provides cellular and fixed-line voice and related value-added services, broadband and other Internet-related services, and business and data communications services in the People's Republic of China.

