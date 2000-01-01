China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd ADR (SGX:K3ID)
- Market Cap$27.582bn
- SymbolSGX:K3ID
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS16945R1041
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd provides cellular and fixed-line voice and related value-added services, broadband and other Internet-related services, and business and data communications services in the People's Republic of China.